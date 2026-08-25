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Delhi police chief defends Flock camera use, promises transparency

91.7 WVXU | By Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Published August 25, 2026 at 3:17 PM EDT
A surveillance camera on a pole with a solar panel.
Tony Webster
/
Flock Safety ALPR Camera
A Flock Safety automated license plate reader (ALPR) camera outside a retail store in Aurora, Colorado, on June 27, 2024.

A Hamilton County police chief says his department is still using Flock cameras and will continue to do so as other communities reconsider. Four local cities, including Oxford and Newport, say they're ending contracts to use the license plate readers as residents voice concerns about privacy.

Delhi Police Chief Jeff Braun says like other technology, the cameras are a tool for officers. He compares them to fingerprint and DNA technology.

Braun says Delhi has 16 cameras, which are used to solve and prevent crime, recover stolen property, and locate missing persons.

Braun is promising transparency and accountability with the use of the license plate readers. He says the department has policies, including audits, and misuse will lead to discipline or even criminal charges.

The department has introduced a transparency portal. The online portal is produced by Flock Safety and lists how long data is kept, how many times there have been data searches, and which other agencies data is shared with.

The portal says the cameras are not used for immigration or traffic enforcement, or for personal use. It says only license plates and vehicles are captured, and data is only kept for 30 days.

Locally, Oxford, Independence, Newport and Fort Mitchell have all announced plans to end their contracts with Flock.

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Bill Rinehart, WVXU
Bill has been with WVXU since 2014. He started his radio career as a disc jockey in 1990. In 1994, he made the jump into journalism and has been reporting and delivering news on the radio ever since.
See stories by Bill Rinehart, WVXU