Delhi police chief defends Flock camera use, promises transparency

A Hamilton County police chief says his department is still using Flock cameras and will continue to do so as other communities reconsider. Four local cities, including Oxford and Newport, say they're ending contracts to use the license plate readers as residents voice concerns about privacy.

Delhi Police Chief Jeff Braun says like other technology, the cameras are a tool for officers. He compares them to fingerprint and DNA technology.

Braun says Delhi has 16 cameras, which are used to solve and prevent crime, recover stolen property, and locate missing persons.

Braun is promising transparency and accountability with the use of the license plate readers. He says the department has policies, including audits, and misuse will lead to discipline or even criminal charges.

The department has introduced a transparency portal. The online portal is produced by Flock Safety and lists how long data is kept, how many times there have been data searches, and which other agencies data is shared with.

The portal says the cameras are not used for immigration or traffic enforcement, or for personal use. It says only license plates and vehicles are captured, and data is only kept for 30 days.

Locally, Oxford, Independence, Newport and Fort Mitchell have all announced plans to end their contracts with Flock.

Read more:

