traffic camera

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is vowing to fight a provision in the new two-year state transportation budget that would penalize cities for the use of red...
Republican Bill Seitz of Cincinnati has long crusaded against red light and speed cameras.His bill to ban them outright passed the House and Senate in…
The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a big case on the red light and speed cameras that some 15 Ohio communities are using.The issue is not whether setting up…
Cincinnati attorney Mike Allen, who first went after speed cameras in Elmwood Place, in now filing suit against the cities of West Carrollton and…
Dayton is facing a lawsuit over traffic cameras. It's the third such suit filed by attorney Mike Allen who has battled the villages of Elmwood Place and…
Hamilton County Judge Robert Ruehlman has ruled in favor of motorists who are suing Elmwood Place over its automated traffic speed cameras.The decision,…
Elmwood Place's speed cameras will soon be in possession of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Department. Judge Robert Ruehlman ordered the cameras…
Elmwood Place has received a second blow to its traffic enforcement cameras. A Hamilton County Judge ruled Tuesday the village cannot collect fines from…
Last week's decision by a Hamilton County judge ordering Elmwood Place to stop using its traffic enforcement cameras is giving new energy to a group of…