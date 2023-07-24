Cincinnati voters banned traffic cameras 15 years ago. One council member wants it repealed

At least one Cincinnati council member wants to repeal the ban on traffic cameras voters approved in 2008.

Jeff Cramerding is asking full council to put the repeal on the November ballot.

"We would need six votes of council to put it on the ballot," Cramerding told WVXU. "If voters approve it, and the ban is repealed, then we would have a thoughtful and deliberate conversation about whether or not to have cameras."

Cramerding introduced a motion asking the law department to draft a charter amendment to repeal Article XIV of the charter, which reads:

"The city, including its various boards, agencies, and departments, shall not use any traffic law photo-monitoring device for the enforcement of a qualified traffic law violation, unless a law enforcement officer is present at the location of the device and personally issues the ticket to the alleged violator at the time and location of the violation."

Cramerding says a previous criticism of traffic cameras has been that it's simply a "money grab." But because of state legislation and a subsequent Ohio Supreme Court decision, it would actually be revenue neutral — for every dollar the city would bring in on a ticket issued via traffic camera, it would forgo the same amount in state funding.

"We are not doing this for revenue; we are just doing this for safety issues," Cramerding said. "This is obviously designed around traffic enforcement but we have seen some terrible shootings, and it's possible that these cameras could be a tool in violence prevention as well."

Repealing the ban would make it possible for the city to implement traffic cameras, but Cramerding says council would thoroughly research and discuss before moving ahead.

"It's going to be very detailed, it's going to involve a lot of surveys and study in detail," he said.

Council could discuss the idea as soon as next week, before going back on summer recess. The next opportunity would be the week of Sept. 4, when council returns to its usual schedule.

Another city charter amendment is up for discussion as well — Liz Keating is proposing changes to the way citizens get a charter amendment on the ballot, aiming to make the process more transparent for voters.

Council's amendments would join an already-crowded November ballot. City voters will decide whether the proposed sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway to Norfolk Southern can go through. And although these items are not finalized, voters are likely to see several other ballot measures:



Plus, all nine Cincinnati council seats are on the ballot. Cramerding says he sees it as a benefit.

"I like the idea that a lot of the city issues are going to be up when we're out campaigning," he said.

The election is Nov. 7. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 10.