Scripps relaunches Newsy to 90% of the U.S.

Scripps' around-the-clock Newsy channel launched Monday to 90% of U.S. television homes as an over-the-air channel, online and on most popular streaming services.

Newsy, broadcast here as WCPO-TV's digital Channel 9.6, was removed from Spectrum, Cincinnati Bell's Fioptics and all pay TV platforms in June so it could be re-launched this month as a free over-the-air, online and streaming network to target the increasing number of viewers who have cut the cable TV cord.

The Cincinnati-based media company announced in June that Newsy will be carried by Scripps' ION stations and select Scripps local television stations, and those of other station groups.

From the release:

"Unlike other broadcast or cable news outlets, Newsy delivers the same news experience and programming to every device. Viewers can watch Newsy over the air using their TVs’ built-in tuners or digital antennas, on Newsy.com, as on their favorite streaming devices or services, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo. Here's a link to where you can watch Newsy.

"The opinion-free national news network now serves its audiences with 14 news bureaus across the country staffed by experienced, seasoned journalists providing 17 hours of daily news …

"The network’s new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio and newsroom is in Atlanta, with journalists based in cities across the country and reporting from around the globe. Newsy bureaus are located in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Los Angeles; Missoula, Montana; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; Seattle; Tampa, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Washington D.C.