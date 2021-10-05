© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more.Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU.Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

Scripps relaunches Newsy to 90% of the U.S.

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published October 5, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT
Newsy Logo.png
Courtesy of E. W. Scripps
/

Newsy will provide the same viewing experience and programming to viewers over-the-air, online and on streaming services.

Scripps' around-the-clock Newsy channel launched Monday to 90% of U.S. television homes as an over-the-air channel, online and on most popular streaming services.

Newsy, broadcast here as WCPO-TV's digital Channel 9.6, was removed from Spectrum, Cincinnati Bell's Fioptics and all pay TV platforms in June so it could be re-launched this month as a free over-the-air, online and streaming network to target the increasing number of viewers who have cut the cable TV cord.

The Cincinnati-based media company announced in June that Newsy will be carried by Scripps' ION stations and select Scripps local television stations, and those of other station groups.

From the release:

"Unlike other broadcast or cable news outlets, Newsy delivers the same news experience and programming to every device. Viewers can watch Newsy over the air using their TVs’ built-in tuners or digital antennas, on Newsy.com, as on their favorite streaming devices or services, including Apple TV, Fire TV, Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung, Sling, Vizio and Xumo. Here's a link to where you can watch Newsy.

"The opinion-free national news network now serves its audiences with 14 news bureaus across the country staffed by experienced, seasoned journalists providing 17 hours of daily news …

"The network’s new, state-of-the-art broadcast studio and newsroom is in Atlanta, with journalists based in cities across the country and reporting from around the globe. Newsy bureaus are located in Atlanta; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Los Angeles; Missoula, Montana; Nashville, Tennessee; New York; Phoenix; Seattle; Tampa, Florida; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Washington D.C.

