'Everything But The House' returns Saturday, May 28

Everything But The House, which drew 13.2 million viewers its first season, resumes on HGTV with back-to-back episodes 9-10 p.m. Saturday, May 28.

Lara Spencer, from ABC's Good Morning America and HGTV's Flea Market Flip, and EBTH Co-founder Jacquie Denny will appear in the new half-hour episodes filmed after the first season concluded in April last year.

In the season premiere, Spencer helps "an avid collector" named Debbie "part with household items spanning many generations, including a collection of copper pans, Swiss music boxes and a vintage Polaroid camera," according to the HGTV media release.

Spencer, who also is executive producer, has been involved with the EBTH television project since 2017, before Denny and EBTH partner Brian Graves reacquired the Cincinnati company in 2019.

Spencer, Denny and a team of EBTH experts from Blue Ash help families declutter, downsize, distribute or monetize items in their homes on the show. The cross between American Pickers and Antiques Roadshow netted sellers anywhere from $18,000 to $61,000 from online auctions at the conclusion of each episode last year.

From the release: "Lara Spencer and a team of expert appraisers will scour clients’ homes for buried treasures that might be worth big money … (She) will work with the appraisal team, including Jacquie Denny, co-founder of the estate sale and auction website Everything But The House. During each episode, the team will hunt each home for potentially valuable items, anything from vintage clothing and sports memorabilia to antique furniture and kitschy keepsakes, to list in live and online auctions. However, there is one catch — to attract eager buyers, the team will begin the bidding at just one dollar. "

Loren Ruch, HGTV senior vice president for programming and development, told me last year that HGTV executives were "very pleased with Everything But the House. It's a very different type of show for us, and we especially appreciate the unique stories from our homeowners, and the value that can come from heirlooms and nostalgic items."

The half-hour show is produced by High Noon Entertainment, a reality TV heavyweight which makes Fixer Upper, Good Bones, Unwrapped; Cake Boss; Dr. Dee: Alaska Vet; Hurricane Hunters; Southern Survival; Extreme Screams and Extreme Waterparks.

High Noon also produces HGTV's Unsellable Houses, starring Pacific Northwest real estate agents Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis. HGTV ordered a third season of 13 one-hour shows after the series drew 32 million viewers last year.