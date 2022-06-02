© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

The Masked Singer tour stops in Cincinnati June 7

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published June 2, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Natasha Bedingfield, in a black dress, waves from the red carpet for Carpool Karaoke: The Series launch event at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Richard Shotwell
/
Invision/AP
Natasha Bedingfield attends Carpool Karaoke: The Series launch event at the Chateau Marmont Hotel on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017, in Los Angeles. The singer is headlining the tour.

Fan-favorite characters from the popular Fox reality series coming to Taft Theatre stage.

Natasha Bedingfield, a former contestant on Fox's The Masked Singer, will headline the show's national tour stop at Taft Theatre 7:30 p.m. Tuesday June 7.

Joining her on stage will be popular characters from past seasons: “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” “Alien,” “Robot,” “Baby,” and “Monster,” plus “Thingamabob” from the seventh season which concluded May 18.

However, the 2022 winner "Firefly" and top finishers "Ringmaster" and "Prince" from the May 18 finale will not be part of the Cincinnati show.

Tickets are available at TheMaskedSingerTour website. The tour started Saturday, May 28, in St. Louis. It's produced by Right Angle Entertainment, Guy Phillips and Mark Swanhart, whose credits include the touring productions of Price is Right Live, Dancing with the Stars: Live!, The Bachelor Live on Stage and America’s Got Talent Live! On Stage.

From the release:

"Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can’t-miss spectacular live show for fans of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances. The tour stars superstar and former contestant on The Masked Singer, Natasha Bedingfield.

"The Masked Singer National Tour live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show, as well as one local celebrity at your hometown show in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night . . .

"Tickets for the tour are on sale now at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. VIP packages are available now through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities. "

