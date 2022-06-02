The Masked Singer tour stops in Cincinnati June 7

Natasha Bedingfield, a former contestant on Fox's The Masked Singer, will headline the show's national tour stop at Taft Theatre 7:30 p.m. Tuesday June 7.

Joining her on stage will be popular characters from past seasons: “Queen of Hearts,” “Taco,” “Alien,” “Robot,” “Baby,” and “Monster,” plus “Thingamabob” from the seventh season which concluded May 18.

However, the 2022 winner "Firefly" and top finishers "Ringmaster" and "Prince" from the May 18 finale will not be part of the Cincinnati show.

Tickets are available at TheMaskedSingerTour website. The tour started Saturday, May 28, in St. Louis. It's produced by Right Angle Entertainment, Guy Phillips and Mark Swanhart, whose credits include the touring productions of Price is Right Live, Dancing with the Stars: Live!, The Bachelor Live on Stage and America’s Got Talent Live! On Stage.

From the release:

"Audiences can expect to see their favorite characters brought to life on stage in a can’t-miss spectacular live show for fans of all ages, as well as surprise celebrity guests and amazing new performances. The tour stars superstar and former contestant on The Masked Singer, Natasha Bedingfield.

"The Masked Singer National Tour live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show, as well as one local celebrity at your hometown show in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night . . .

"Tickets for the tour are on sale now at TheMaskedSingerTour.com. VIP packages are available now through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities. "

