'The Bikeriders' roar into Cincinnati for latest feature film

It's time for star-gazing again in Greater Cincinnati. Filming has started on The Bikeriders, a fictional drama about a 1960's Midwestern motorcycle club starring some of Hollywood's hottest stars.

Film Cincinnati announced in August that production would start in October for the feature film starring Austin Butler (Elvis; Dune Part 2; Band of Brothers sequel Master of the Air), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve Emmy winner; Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker; The Last Duel) and Tom Hardy (Oscar nominee for The Revenant; Band of Brothers; The Dark Knight Rises; Venom: Let There Be Carnage; and Mad Max: Fury Road).

World of Reel reported Monday that filming had started in Ohio.

Casting director D. Lynn Myers Monday posted an appeal on her Facebook page for a paid extra — already filled — for a scene being filmed Thursday Oct. 6.

Myers, who helps cast most major Hollywood movies shot here, also posted Monday that producers were "looking for motorcycle riders who own and can ride their own '50s or '60s or '70s period bikes to be paid riding extras in THE BIKERIDERS filming in Cincinnati! Age range 18-40s. Must have a valid motorcycle endorsement. Please send pictures of yourself and your bike to lynnmeyersextras2021@gmail.com."

In 24 hours, the post had more than 550 shares. Myers has been posting since late August about people, motorcycles, cars and trucks needed for The Bikeriders.

According to the Internet Movie DataBase, the cast includes

Lexington native Michael Shannon, whose credits include Take Shelter (directed by Nichols), Boardwalk Empire, Waco and The Shape of Water.

Boyd Holbrook from Prestonburg, Ky., who has appeared in Netflix’s The Sandman plus The Fugitive and Vegas. He also has a role in the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

Australian actor Damon Herriman, whose credits include Justified, The Underground Railroad, Mr. Inbetween and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Emory Cohen, who has appeared in Brooklyn, The Place Beyond The Pines, NBC's Smash and the Netflix series Florida Man.

Happy Anderson, whose credits include The Blacklist, Claws, Gotham, Boardwalk Empire, Bad Boys for Life, Mindhunter and Bird Box.

Toby Wallace from Pistol, Finest Kind and Babyteeth.

Beau Knapp, whose credits include Seven Seconds, L.A.'s Finest and Death Wish

Karl Glusman from Watcher, Nocturnal Animals and Love.

Nichols is directing from his original script inspired by Danny Lyon's 1968 The Bikeriders book, a collection of photographs and interviews about the Chicago Outlaw Motorcycle Club.

Locations in Price Hill and other parts of Greater Cincinnati were scouted in July for the feature film "based on a true story of a photojournalist, Danny Lyon, who followed a Chicago motorcycle club in the mid-to-late 1960s and early 1970s and then published a book of his photos and interviews," according to a letter dated July 25 left at homes by a location scout.

Deadline describes the film as "seen through the lives of its members," and shows how "the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life."

The Bikeriders is the third major motion picture filmed in Greater Cincinnati this year.

In April, Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor Regina King completed Shirley, her biographical film about U.S. Rep. Shirley Chisholm's 1972 presidential campaign.

A few weeks later, production started on HBO Max's Turtles All The Way Down, based on the best-seller from The Fault in Our Stars author John Greene. The Turtles cast included Isabela Merced, Judy Reyes, Cree Cicchino and Felix Mallard.

