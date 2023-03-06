Cox First Media to end printing Saturday papers April 29

In an effort to "help manage the escalating cost of producing and delivering the printed newspaper," Cox First Media will eliminate the printed Saturday editions of the Dayton Daily News, the Journal-News serving Butler and Warren counties and Springfield News-Sun after April 29.

The Saturday edition will be available digitally through the daily ePaper, newsletters and websites, Cox First Media announced Monday.

The cutback comes slightly more than a year after the Cincinnati Enquirer, Columbus Dispatch and 130 other Gannett papers dropped printing Saturday newspapers.

The family owned business is celebrating the 125th anniversary of James M. Cox purchasing the Dayton Evening News (now the Dayton Daily News) in 1898.

Cox, born in the tiny Butler County community of Jacksonburg, served three terms as Ohio governor, winning elections in 1912, 1916 and 1918. Atlanta-based Cox Enterprises also owns the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Cox Communications (the nation's third-largest cable company) and Cox Automotive (Kelley Blue Book, AutoTrader, Dealer.com, Manheim Auctions).

Here's the release from Barbara Kedziora, Cox First Media marketing director:

Reduction in print frequency, digital-only Saturday edition will begin on May 6

Every day, more loyal subscribers and more new readers are getting their news online as the evolution toward digital journalism accelerates. Currently, most newspaper readers rely on digital products for trusted local news.

Ending the Saturday print edition will help manage the escalating cost of producing and delivering the printed newspaper. There is no anticipation of further reductions, though the company will continue to align resources to serve the most readers.

Cox First Media is well-prepared for the transition to digital media. In the past two years, print and digital content production has been gathered into one team. Advertising and operations have aligned to support all print and digital products. Cox First Media is connecting a growing online audience to the community, the region and the businesses that serve it.

Every subscription to a Cox First Media newspaper includes daily access to every digital product and website for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

The parent company of Cox First Media is Cox Enterprises, Inc. which began in Dayton, Ohio with the purchase of the Dayton Daily News 125 years ago. The company was founded on a passion for serving the community with quality news and has always been driven by innovation and change. Throughout its history and continuing today, Cox Enterprises is a leader in the media industry with a commitment to growing and nurturing credible, fact-based journalism.

