WLWT-TV gets local TV rights to Bengals 'ESPN Monday Night Football' games this year

Picking up rights to two ESPN Monday Night Football simulcasts, along with two Sunday night Bengals games on NBC, will give WLWT-TV four Bengals game telecasts this season.

WLWT-TV will be the Cincinnati over-the-air station for ESPN's telecast of the Bengals-Rams home game on Monday, Sept. 28, and the Bengals-Jaguars game in Jacksonville Dec. 4.

The NBC affiliate also will carry NBC's Bengals-Buffalo Bills home game Sunday night Nov. 5, and at the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday afternoon Dec. 23.

Eight of the 17 Bengals regular season games will air on CBS affiliate WKRC-TV. CBS broadcasts the Bengals' American Football Conference games.

According to the Bengals website, Fox affiliate WXIX-TV will air Bengals road games on back-to-back Sundays: at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 1, and at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Bengals game at the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Nov. 16, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

WLWT-TV's Monday Night Football coverage will begin at 7 p.m., pre-empting local news. It will also be streamed live on the WLWT app and the Very Local app. After the game, WLWT promises "complete live post game coverage, including live press conferences from the Bengals players and coaches."