© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media – comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Local media is still his beat and he’s bringing his interest, curiosity, contacts and unique style to Cincinnati Public Radio and 91.7 WVXU. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

WLWT-TV gets local TV rights to Bengals 'ESPN Monday Night Football' games this year

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published July 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.
Julio Cortez
/
AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

The Bengals ESPN games with the Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars will be simulcast on WLWT-TV.

Picking up rights to two ESPN Monday Night Football simulcasts, along with two Sunday night Bengals games on NBC, will give WLWT-TV four Bengals game telecasts this season.

WLWT-TV will be the Cincinnati over-the-air station for ESPN's telecast of the Bengals-Rams home game on Monday, Sept. 28, and the Bengals-Jaguars game in Jacksonville Dec. 4.

The NBC affiliate also will carry NBC's Bengals-Buffalo Bills home game Sunday night Nov. 5, and at the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday afternoon Dec. 23.

Eight of the 17 Bengals regular season games will air on CBS affiliate WKRC-TV. CBS broadcasts the Bengals' American Football Conference games.

According to the Bengals website, Fox affiliate WXIX-TV will air Bengals road games on back-to-back Sundays: at the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Oct. 1, and at the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Oct. 8.

The Bengals game at the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, Nov. 16, will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

WLWT-TV's Monday Night Football coverage will begin at 7 p.m., pre-empting local news. It will also be streamed live on the WLWT app and the Very Local app. After the game, WLWT promises "complete live post game coverage, including live press conferences from the Bengals players and coaches."

Tags
Media Daily ViewCincinnati BengalsWLWT-TV
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter