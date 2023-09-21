Symmes Township bakery competing on 'The Big Bake Halloween'

First the Disovery Family channel, then Netflix, and now the Food Network.

Alex Martin, owner of Spoon Fulla Sugar bakery in northeastern Hamilton County, will appear on the Food Network's Big Bake Halloween Monday, Oct. 23, at the invitation of the show's producers.

"We received an email that they came across our work on Instagram and thought that we would be great candidates to apply for the show," says Martin of Mason.

The "Scare Devils" episode airs 11 p.m. Oct. 23 in the U.S. on the Food Netowrk, and at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, on the Food Network Canada. On the episode, host Brad Smith encourages the baking teams to "take some big risks creating cakes that feature thrill-seeking monsters for judges Ron Ben-Israel, Eddie Jackson and Danni Rose," according to the Food Network.

The Sycamore High School graduate started working for his sister's baking business after earning a finance degree from Bowling Green State University. "I picked up the craft and never left," he says.

Jennifer Gallo had stared the bakery in her home in 2008. She sold it to brother and sister-in-law Alex and Molly in 2017 to devote more time to her family, Martin says.

The shop at 11916 Montgomery Road, about a half-mile south of Fields Ertel Road, specializes in "elegant custom wedding cakes, delectable cupcakes, groom's cakes, edible wedding favors, shower cakes, engagement cookies and more, according to the store website.

"We are also known for our custom cakes for any occasion. On top of cakes we offer other desserts such as cupcakes, brownies, praline bars, lemon bars, buckeyes, cheesecakes, bites, and cookies. Our iced sugar cookies are really popular too, especially for holidays and Bengals games," Martin says.

There's definitely a local flavor the staff.

Sam Glass, who grew up in North College Hill and went to North College Hill High School, attended the Art Institute of Ohio-Cincinnati for professional baking and pastry. "After her Dad made extravagant birthday cakes growing up she has always had a passion for the cake world," Martin says.

Liz Chastain grew up on Cincinnati's West Side, went to Mars Hill High School, and earned a psychology degree from Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pa. "She decided to jump into the cake decorating field to do what makes her happy," Martin says.

Martin announced the Food Network appearance this week on the A Spoon Fulla Sugar Facebook page.

He had appeared with his sister Jennifer on Bake It Like Buddy with Buddy Valastro on the Discovery Family channel and on season three of Sugar Rush Extra Sweet on Netflix.

