More changes in the weather at WCPO-TV

Needing a fill-in meteorologist, WCPO-TV called in Erica Collura this week to help the short-staffed weather department.

“We are thrilled Erica could work with us a few days a week forecasting the weather. She knows the market and obviously is well known and liked by our audience,” says Jeff Brogan, WCPO-TV vice president and general manager.

Collura left WKRC-TV in October 2022 after nine years. She started a three-day-a week schedule at Channel 9 on Wednesday after Anna Azallion, a reporter and frequent fill-in forecaster, left Channel 9 after two years to “pursue a career as a meteorologist,” Brogan says.

The versatile Azallion, a Loveland High School and 2019 Ohio University graduate, has been part of Channel 9’s patchwork of weather presenters without chief meteorologist Steve Raleigh. He was pulled off the air July 14 – several days after an online video went viral of his family allegedly involved in a minor traffic wreck which escalated into an assault in the Montgomery Inn Boathouse parking lot June 22.

Courtesy Anna Azallion Anna Azallion stands outside WCPO-TV on her last day at the station.

No charges have been filed related to the incident in which Cincinnati Police reported that Raleigh’s son, Carter, 28, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and struck of pickup truck. Raleigh was driving a Cadillac Escalade owned by his grandfather, Simon Leis Jr., a former Hamilton County prosecutor, judge and sheriff.

The investigation now is in the hands of Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve. On July 31, more than five weeks after the incident, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers requested that Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker appoint Tekulve as special prosecutor.

Without Raleigh, Channel 9 has juggled its staff to cover weather reports on the morning, afternoon and evening newscasts. Good Morning Tri-State meteorologist Jennifer Ketchmark has worked some nights. Meteorologists Brandon Spinner and Cameron Hardin have worked a variety of weekday and weekend shifts. Reporters Ally Kraemer, Taylor Nimmo and Azallion have anchored weather segments, too.

“Anna decided not to renew her contract with us, as she purses a career as a meteorologist. We are going to miss her and appreciate her versatility in helping us in different ways,” Brogan says.

Collura’s Facebook post from the Channel 9 weather center Wednesday has drawn nearly 300 comments in 24 hours. She’s doing forecasts Wednesday through Friday at noon and 4 p.m.

“I’ll be helping the folks out at WCPO, Channel 9 for a bit. And I’ll be on the air at some of the same times you used to watch me,” she wrote on Tuesday.

Collura left WKRC-TV in October 2022 when was expecting her second child. She was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick and replaced him on Channel 12's evening newscasts after he died of complications from prostate cancer in 2016. She moved to the early evening newscasts when Good Morning Cincinnati forecaster John Gumm took over the 6 and 11 p.m. weather chores and eventually was named chief meteorologist.

WCPO-TV hired Azallion in September 2022 after she spent a year at sister Scripps station KIVI-TV near Boise, Idahos. She had interned at WXIX-TV the summer of 2019.

Azallion said on Facebook that she was ”so grateful to have had the opportunity to work in my hometown. Thank you to everyone who allowed me to share your stories and thank you to all the viewers who welcomed me onto your TV screens over the last two years . . . but it’s time to move on. Stay tuned for more on what’s next!”

