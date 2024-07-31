Special prosecutor appointed for Montgomery Inn Boathouse altercation

More than five weeks after a minor traffic wreck allegedly escalated into an assault, a special prosecutor has been appointed to “inquire into allegations of potential criminal activity” at the Montgomery Inn Boathouse parking lot on June 22.

Courtesy / Clermont County Prosecutor's Office Mark Tekulve has served as Clermont County prosecutor since 2021.

Clermont County Prosecutor Mark J. Tekulve was named special prosecuting attorney Wednesday by Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Patrick Dinkelacker at the request of Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers. A release from Powers' office says "a conflict exists in this matter that makes it inappropriate for the Office of the Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney to proceed." The release did not specify a reason for the conflict.

A central figure in the incident is Carter Raleigh, 28, grandson of retired Hamilton County sheriff, judge and prosecutor Simon Leis Jr., and son of WCPO-TV chief meteorologist Steve Raleigh.

Tekluve “has agreed to investigate and prosecute, if necessary, all criminal matters arising from the June 22nd incident,” Powers’ office announced Wednesday.

An elderly Covington couple, Doug and Lois Morrow, were transported to UC Medical Center by ambulance with injuries sustained during a confrontation after a Cadillac Escalade owned by Leis — and driven by Carter Raleigh — struck the couple’s F-150 pickup truck, according to the Cincinnati Police report.

The 28-year-old was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol when he failed to yield to oncoming traffic and struck the truck, police reported.

Police, in a heavily redacted seven-page report, stated that the “suspect approached Victim #1 striking him with a closed fist in the head knocking him to the ground causing listed injuries. Victim #2 and Victim #3 while attempting to aid Victim #1 was struck and shoved to the ground by the suspect causing listed injuries.”

No charges have been filed. WVXU obtained Carter’s name through the traffic report.

The incident gained widespread attention when a video went viral on social media July 10 showing the elderly couple injured on the ground at the Boathouse parking lot during an argument.

Cincinnati native and former Boston Red Sox player Kevin Youkilis later posted on Facebook confirming that he appears in the video and had witnessed “a horrible chain of events.”

On Friday, July 12, WCPO-TV Vice President Jeff Brogan posted a statement on Facebook saying that the station was "aware of the incident involving Steve Raleigh’s family” and would "continue to monitor official findings."

Raleigh has not appeared on Channel 9’s newscasts since the weekend of July 13-14. Brogan said in a wcpo.com story July 15 that "since Steve’s family is the subject of a news story, he will be off work for now." Raleigh also has deleted all of his social media accounts.

Two weeks ago, the Morrow family — Doug, Lois and their son Troy — held a press conference on the Hamilton County Courthouse steps with their attorney Konrad Kircher to tell their side of the story.

At the press conference, Kircher said, “It’s not too late for the Raleigh family to do the right thing. They can’t undo the damage that’s been done, but they can do the right thing,” according to video posted by the Enquirer. He urged Raleigh family members to “come forward and tell the truth about what happened. No. 2, accept responsibility for the harm you caused. And No. 3, offer sincere apologies to the Morrow family.”

“It may get worse. We don’t want it to get worse. These are good simple people. They didn’t want this in their lives,” Kircher said.

Tekulve, a lifelong Clermont County resident, is serving his first term as Clermont County prosecutor. Since he was admitted to the bar in 1987, he worked as an assistant county prosecutor; practiced law in county and common pleas courts; and served as the municipal court chief assistant.

“It is important that the public have confidence in the equal application of the law,” Powers said in her statement. “With this appointment, the public can be assured that justice in this matter will be administrated fairly and impartially.”

Powers’ announcement was issued by Matthew K. Broo, an assistant prosecuting attorney and communications director. He’s the son of sports broadcaster Ken Broo, who worked at WLWT-TV, WKRC-TV and with Raleigh at WCPO-TV.