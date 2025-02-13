© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

'Capturing Life' Cincinnati photography film debuts on TV Feb. 16

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter
Published February 13, 2025 at 6:10 AM EST
Downtown Cincinnati in 1864.
Courtesy Voyageur Media Group
Downtown Cincinnati in 1864.

WCET-TV and WPTD-TV to broadcast the one-hour film showing Greater Cincinnati at "the center for the development of American photography" in the 1840s.

This Sunday you’ll get the picture. Capturing Life (1839-1869), the fascinating film documenting Cincinnati’s role in developing photography before the Civil War, will premiere 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, on public television stations WCET-TV and Dayton’s WPTD-TV.

The first part of a proposed three-hour series called, The Big Picture: A History of Photography in Greater Cincinnati, was screened three times around town last October as part of the biennial FotoFocus events celebrating photography.

Capturing Life (1839-1869) is “packed with fascinating facts, events and surprising connections,” as I wrote after previewing the one-hour film in October. “I anticipated seeing historic photos of abolitionist Frederick Douglass, the Suspension Bridge and Civil War. I didn’t expect to see telegraph inventor Samuel Morse, landscape painter Robert Duncanson or Mammoth Cave” in the film.

Here’s my article, "Capturing Life’ shows Cincinnati at fore of U.S. photography in 1840s."

Cincinnati’s Dr. John Locke began some of this country’s first photo experiments with paper photographic negatives in the spring of 1839, months after two vastly different photography processes were announced in France and England, according to local filmmaker Tom Law, who wrote and directed the documentary.

A portion of the landmark eight-part "Daguerreotype View of Cincinnati. 1848"
Charles Fontayne and William Porter
/
Courtesy Voyageur Media Group
A portion of the landmark eight-part "Daguerreotype View of Cincinnati 1848."

Capturing Life (1839-1869) includes historic photos of the Cincinnati riverfront (1848); Tyler Davidson & Company’s Downtown headquarters (1851); writer Harriet Beecher Stowe (1852); an enslaved woman (1853); Miami University (1858); and abolitionists Levi Coffin (1853) and Frederick Douglass (1867).

The Kentucky Educational Network (KET) plans to broadcast Capturing Life (1839-1869) later this year, Law says. It’s also been offered to WOSU-TV in Columbus.

The film will be posted on the Voyageur Vimeo Pro website for free viewing and download for research and educational purposes later this month, he says.

Voyageur Media Group Inc. — a 501 c3 nonprofit organization dedicated to the creation of public media about science, history and culture — will assess community interest in Capturing Life (1839-1869) to determine when/if "we produce the next two episodes planned for the series, The Big Picture: A History of Photography in Greater Cincinnati,” Law says.

“Our assessment covers all phases of the cycle of development from funding, through production costs, scholar participation and distribution via regional public television stations and eventually streaming video. This includes viewership, companion website hits/user sessions and the use of the documentary (and lesson plans) in classrooms and workshops. Voyageur’s board will be talking a look at preliminary data at our next board meeting in May,” he says.
Tags
Media Daily View
John Kiesewetter
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter