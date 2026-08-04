Reds vs Nationals on Peacock and NBCSN Sunday

Welcome to the TV big leagues Sam LeCure.

The Reds pitcher-turned- broadcaster for the Reds.TV’s pre-and post-game shows will be part of NBC Sports’ TV team for the Reds at Washington Nationals MLB Sunday Leadoff game Sunday at noon on Peacock and NBC Sports Network (NBCSN).

Dave Flemming will call the game with LeCure and former Nationals infielder Kevin Frandsen in the booth. Caroline Pineda will be the stadium reporter.

LeCure pitched six seasons for the Reds in 2010-2015, and joined the Reds broadcast team in 2018. He has done some games as a radio analyst with Tommy Thrall, but most of his appearances have been on the Reds.TV pre- and post-game shows with Brian Giesenschlag. He’s in his ninth season with the Reds.

Frandsen, an infielder on Washington’s National League East Division Championship team in 2014, also played for the Giants, Angels and Phillies in his nine-year career (2006-2015). He has been a Nationals TV analyst since 2022.

Going into play Tuesday, the Nationals had won 55 and lost 59, and were 5.5 games out in the National League Wild Card standings. The Reds are 55-58, and are 6 games out of the Wild Card, immediately behind the Nationals.

At 8 p.m. Sunday, NBC’s Sunday Night Baseball national broadcast features the Houston Astros at San Diego Padres. Play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti will be joined in the booth by former pitcher Jake Peavy and infielder Geoff Blum, who played for both the Padres and Astros in his 14-year career.

Ahmed Fareed and CC Sabathia will do the pregame show. Sabathia also will provide “Inside the Pitch” commentary during the game.

Joey Votto made his NBC Sunday Night Baseball debut last Sunday, July 28. He’s slated to be on Sunday Night Baseball again on Sunday Sept. 20 for the Milwaukee at Baltimore game on Peacock and NBCSN, and maybe one more game this season. Votto also be a NBC Sports pregame analyst for Wild Card games on NBC and Peacock.

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