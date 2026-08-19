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John Kiesewetter: Media Beat
For more than 30 years, John Kiesewetter has been the source for information about all things in local media — comings and goings, local people appearing on the big or small screen, special programs, and much more. Contact John at johnkiese@yahoo.com.

‘American Pickers’ coming to Tri-State again in October

91.7 WVXU | By John Kiesewetter, WVXU
Published August 19, 2026 at 1:23 PM EDT
The four-person American Pickers cast standing around their van.
Provided
The American Pickers cast consists of (from left) Jersey Jon, Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and creator-host Mike Wolfe.

They’re back!

Every couple of years Mike Wolfe brings his American Pickers team to our area, and they’re returning to Ohio, Indiana and Michigan in October.

Provided

American Pickers, which has produced 375 episodes since 2010, has rolled through Ohio in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2024 to examine unique private collections.

If you’re a fan of the show, you know Wolfe and his crew don’t do go to stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or any place open to the public.

Wolfe, the show creator and owner of American Archaeology, has gone treasure hunting in old barns, sheds and warehouses looking for rare, historically significant or fun items.

“We’re looking for unique collections and the interesting people behind them,” says producer Meredith Ball. The goal is to find “unique, unusual, and one-of-a-kind items with incredible stories — collections that the Pickers have never seen before.”

Here are her instructions:

  • Respondents must include their full name, city and state; contact information; and photos and a brief description of their collection.

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John Kiesewetter, WVXU
John Kiesewetter, who has covered television and media for more than 35 years, has been working for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM since 2015.
See stories by John Kiesewetter, WVXU