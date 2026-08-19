‘American Pickers’ coming to Tri-State again in October

They’re back!

Every couple of years Mike Wolfe brings his American Pickers team to our area, and they’re returning to Ohio, Indiana and Michigan in October.

Provided

American Pickers, which has produced 375 episodes since 2010, has rolled through Ohio in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2020 and 2024 to examine unique private collections.

If you’re a fan of the show, you know Wolfe and his crew don’t do go to stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or any place open to the public.

Wolfe, the show creator and owner of American Archaeology, has gone treasure hunting in old barns, sheds and warehouses looking for rare, historically significant or fun items.

“We’re looking for unique collections and the interesting people behind them,” says producer Meredith Ball. The goal is to find “unique, unusual, and one-of-a-kind items with incredible stories — collections that the Pickers have never seen before.”

Here are her instructions:

People interested in being considered for the show can contact producers by phone (646) 493-2184 or by email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.

Respondents must include their full name, city and state; contact information; and photos and a brief description of their collection.

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