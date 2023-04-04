Here's a few of our favorite photos from the 2023 Dreamville Music Festival

The 2023 Dreamville Music Festival brought more than 100,000 fans to Raleigh, N.C., on April 1-2.

The annual event, organized by J. Cole's record label, is held each year in Cole's home state of North Carolina. Since launching in 2018, the Dreamville team says it's become one of the largest music festivals in the state.

This year's performers included Cole, Drake, Usher, Burna Boy, City Girls, Ari Lennox, Summer Walker, JID and many more.

Take a look at photos from the weekend:

Alanté Serene Millow / NPR / NPR Ari Lennox

Alanté Serene Millow / NPR / NPR JID

Alanté Serene Millow / NPR / NPR Summer Walker

Alanté Serene Millow / NPR / NPR Usher

Alanté Serene Millow / NPR / NPR J. Cole