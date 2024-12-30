© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top chess player Magnus Carlsen is back in competition after quitting over dress code

By Scott Neuman
Published December 30, 2024 at 2:25 PM EST
Norway's chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen gestures during a game in the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on Nov. 17.
Dibyangshu Sarkar
/
AFP via Getty Images
Norway's chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen gestures during a game in the Tata Steel Chess India tournament in Kolkata on Nov. 17.

Chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen is at the World Blitz Championship — a competition he has won seven times previously — after going head-to-head with organizers over his refusal to change out of jeans in apparent violation of a strict dress code.

Carlsen, from Norway, is the world's top chess player. He quit the World Rapid Chess Championship in New York on Friday after being fined $200 for wearing jeans to a match. He initially accepted the fine, but refused to comply when the International Chess Federation (FIDE) insisted he change his attire mid-match or be disqualified.

Carlsen forfeited his title. Russian grandmaster Volodar Murzin, 18, went on to win the championship.

FIDE is also the governing body for the World Blitz Championship, which began Monday, so Carlsen needed to resolve his dispute with the organizers to compete.

In a post on X on Sunday, Carlsen said "Oh, I am definitely playing in jeans tomorrow."

Speaking with the chess channel Take Take Take, Carlsen confirmed he would be at the blitz competition, adding: "I think the situation was badly mishandled on their side."

"I don't even know if I broke any rules. I still haven't gotten a clear answer on that," he said. "They were saying that jeans are generally not allowed. If they are generally not allowed, that must mean that there are exceptions."

In a statement released on Sunday, FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich defended the dress code but said he regretted that the situation with Carlsen had "escalated without a resolution being found by both sides in time to prevent Magnus's withdrawal."

Dvorkovich said he'd decided to try out a more flexible approach to players' attire.

"The principle is simple: it is still required to follow the official dress-code, but elegant minor deviations (that may, in particular, include appropriate jeans matching the jacket) are allowed."

Copyright 2024 NPR

News From NPR
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman