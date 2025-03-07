Survive daylight saving time with NPR's Better Sleep newsletter

Updated March 3, 2026 at 12:43 PM EST

This story was originally published on March 7, 2025, and has been updated.

Daylight saving time begins on Sunday, March 8, and that means for the majority of the United States, the clocks will spring forward one hour.

Losing an hour can really mess with your sleep. It can take days for your body to adjust to darker mornings, and the shift to more light in the evening can leave your circadian rhythm out of sync, reports NPR's Allison Aubrey.

Get your sleep back on track with Life Kit's Guide to Better Sleep, a limited-run newsletter series that originally launched in June 2024. Over the course of a week, we'll send you strategies to help you sleep better, deeper and longer.

How to sign up

To sign up for this one-week newsletter series, click here and enter your email address. You'll get a welcome email from us, followed by three emails packed with science-backed tips to improve your sleep that very night.

Find out how to create a relaxing bedtime routine, manage nightly screen time and how diet and exercise affect sleep.

Sleep strategies, straight to your inbox

Life Kit spoke to over half a dozen sleep researchers, physicians and psychologists to gather science-backed tips. Our newsletters will cover:

Bedtime routines to help your brain unwind. In this email, we'll share wind-down activities to help you release your day and prepare you for sleep.

Lifestyle and sleep. This newsletter will cover diet, exercise and substances like alcohol and caffeine, which can all impact the quality of our rest.

This newsletter will cover diet, exercise and substances like alcohol and caffeine, which can all impact the quality of our rest. Setting realistic expectations about nightly screen time. Sleep experts discuss the use of electronic devices before bed. How does the light affect our sleep?

Sign up now for a week of sleep tips.

The digital story was edited by Clare Marie Schneider. The visual editor is Beck Harlan. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

