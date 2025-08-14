NPR readers celebrate World Photography Day with stories behind their favorite photos

Every year on Aug. 19, World Photography Day celebrates the art, science and history behind pictures. The day was first recognized in 1991 to commemorate the invention of the daguerreotype, a photographic process developed in 1837.

Since then, photos have evolved. They are used to document big moments of history, capture personal, everyday moments and everything in between. To celebrate this day, NPR asked readers and listeners to share the story behind their favorite photo they have ever taken. Over 700 people replied with amazing pictures attached. From amateur photographers to those who have been pointing their lenses for years, readers and listeners provided their emotions, thoughts and details behind images from nature, family and adventures.

Here's what some of them had to say, plus a tip from each on how to get the perfect photo:

Responses have been edited for length and clarity. This story will be updated with additional entries.

Photos in nature

Sally Stratmann / A bee sits in the center of an orange poppy flower.

One day, 32-year-old Sally Stratmann of Omaha, Neb., was traveling to the neighborhood where she had previously lived and saw that the poppy patch that springs up every year was in full bloom. She says the flowers are not native to the area, but remain resilient. She went to take a photo and found a bee smothered in purple pollen. "I thought the symbolism was striking, with poppies being the flower of death and bee species declining," Stratmann said. She says the bee, which continues to live despite the destruction of its species, reminded her to keep going.

Stratmann's tip: "Honestly, the best photos are a mix of accidents, luck, and having a curious mind."

Lesley A. Cruz-Beck / A titmouse bird perched on a branch.

This has been a particularly active spring for breeding birds in 48-year-old Lesley Cruz-Beck's neighborhood in Cherry Hill, N.J. She spends at least half an hour daily outdoors around her property, sitting and observing the sights and sounds of nature. On one of these days, a group of titmouse siblings stormed her feeders, talking loudly with each other and playing. She says the birds barely registered her presence, which allowed her to snap a bunch of shots. "This one is my favorite because with a full tuft on display, wide eyes and a clear shot of the baby's lips at the corners of the beak, you get a real sense of the mischief I was witnessing," Cruz-Beck said. "You feel how alive this little bird is in this shot."

Cruze-Beck's tip: "Silence and patience."

Spencer Henderson / A flock of Canada Geese in the water.

After beginning a birding journey, 21-year-old Spencer Henderson slowly convinced his friends to join him in his hobby. It was going according to plan until his girlfriend spotted a Canada Goose before he did. Then everyone who started this new hobby saw the bird except him. After searching for what felt like ages for the goose, he found more than 20 of them one day on the trail. "I was so relieved and ended up getting my favorite photo that I have taken," Henderson said. This photo is his favorite because it shows that hard work pays off.

Henderson's tip: "Just be patient and don't be afraid to come back another day. Sometimes the shot just doesn't work out, or the birds aren't there, and there is nothing we can do about that. Coming back with a fresh head and some new ideas can make all the difference."

Keri Olson / A squirrel peering out of a hole in a tree.

Every day, 67-year-old Keri Olson of Baraboo, Wis., takes two-hour walks, pulling out her phone and snapping pictures of the scenery that gives her joy. The activity helps quiet her mind, allowing her to be present in the moment, which is how she caught this glimpse of a squirrel watching her from a hole in a tree. They both stood completely still for several minutes, studying each other. "It was a sacred, fleeting moment of connection," Olson said.

Olson's tip: "Be fully present, be open to experiencing something that will fill you with wonder, and be ready to capture something that fascinates you and brings you joy."

About the people

Mike Sizemore / Two kids play in Kim II Sung Square.

It is no surprise to Mike Sizemore that it is hot in Pyongyang, North Korea, in August. One afternoon, the 44-year-old from Charleston, W.Va., and his guides stood at the end of Kim II Sung Square, hoping for a breeze as they watched hundreds of schoolchildren practice for an Independence Day celebration later that month. The kids took a quick break. Everything was quiet for a moment, then two girls leaped to their feet and started chasing one another around, laughing and shouting. Many years later, Sizemore still sometimes thinks about them and hopes their spirits remain unbroken. "Wherever you go, it's people. It's always about the people," Sizemore said. "Among the photos I've taken, my favorites are of individuals just getting through the day."

Sizemore's tip: "Look around. Take all the photos you can. Every photo captures a piece of today, and tomorrow, even a mediocre photo might make someone pause and say, 'Wow!'"

Love for home

Sabrina Hyman / A bacon, egg and cheese like no other.

This photo may appear to be just an ordinary bacon, egg and cheese on a roll, but it is not. To 31-year-old Sabrina Hyman of Virginia, it is home. She says this homemade Long Island Kaiser roll with Boar's Head bacon and cheese and homegrown eggs cannot be replicated anywhere else other than certain places on Long Island. She no longer lives there because of the high cost of living. "This picture resembles the housing market on Long Island for me: out of reach, but once I get my hands on one when I go back to visit, it's like striking gold," Hyman said.

Hyman's tip: "Stop saying, 'I'll take a picture on the way back.' If you have that moment now, take it."

