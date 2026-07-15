Trump relished in being compared to dictators like Hitler and Stalin, journalist says

The New York Times journalist Jonathan Swan has spent the past 11 years covering President Trump through three political campaigns, his first, and now second, term in office and the ongoing war with Iran. Swan says aside from the COVID-19 pandemic, he can't remember a time where Trump looked "as stuck as he looks right now."

"It's pretty clear he realizes that this war [with Iran] has not gone well, has not played out the way that Netanyahu pitched him or that Trump himself thought [it] would play out," Swan says. "Trump is someone who is naturally given to hubris, but I think we saw a very extreme version of that with this war."

Swan and his co-author Maggie Haberman spoke with more than 1,000 sources for their new book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. The book paints a picture of an unrestrained president remaking the American government and its international relations in profound ways.

Swan notes that the president, who sat for an interview for the book, has been particularly fixated on becoming a "great man of history" during his second term. During one interview, Trump showed Swan and Haberman a document that compared him to notorious historical figures like Mao, Stalin, Hitler, Attila the Hun and Genghis Khan.

"[The list had] nothing to do with morality, all just about pure power projection. And Trump was relishing being in their company," Swan says. "Maggie and I talked about it afterwards, and it really occurred to us that when you look at it through that lens, his second term makes a lot more sense."

Swan says the president's fixation on power is reflected in his decisions to go to war in Iran and implement regime change in Venezuela. But he also sees it manifested in Trump's White House decor, which leans on what Swan calls the president's "inner Louis XIV" style.

"He's gilded almost every corner of the Oval Office," Sway says. "The history of the Oval Office in the White House has been of modesty when it comes to design and decoration, reflecting the fact that America is a republic, not a monarchy. Trump has no use for that history."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump referred to Regime Change as "mostly made up, Fake News, largely fiction, as have been most of the things [Haberman] has written about me for so many years."

Interview highlights

/ Simon & Schuster / Simon & Schuster

On how Trump's second term differs from his first

This term is unrecognizable from term one. And I still think a lot of people view [this] administration and government through the lens of the first term. It just couldn't be more different. One of the ways in which it's different is the team around him.

I remember in term one covering Trump, and you would have so many conversations with senior officials, including senior national security officials, and the overwhelming impression that you would receive from talking to these people was, A, they thought they were working for someone who was dangerous. And they saw their own roles as protecting the country and the world from the person that they were ostensibly working for. Those types of people don't exist anymore in this administration. ...

At a senior level, it's really a group of people who believe in him, are loyal to him, in some cases went through the campaign with him. Many of them were radicalized on the campaign through the investigations and the efforts to prosecute Donald Trump. Many of them received some subpoenas themselves and viewed the stakes of the 2024 election as not so much about policy, but about staying out of prison.

So that's the mindset of Trump and his inner circle. And it's created a situation where there's very little friction between a Donald Trump idea that might've just leapt straight from his internal monologue out of his mouth, with no filter, to an effort to make it actual American policy and execution.

On Trump's meeting style

Meetings have no beginning, middle or end. There's almost no delineation. And what often ends up happening is it's essentially one meeting that just rolls throughout the afternoon with different people joining and leaving. And Trump [is] engaged or not engaged, people who have no business being in the meeting sometimes joining, whether it's a pro wrestler, or a crypto investor, or foreign somebody from a golf monarchy, or a CEO. ...

Doug Mills / The New York Times / The New York Times The New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan are the authors of Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump.

The conversations are non-linear. Trump will get fascinated about one thing that has nothing to do with the topic and that can derail a meeting. We have a scene in the book where he's having a conversation, a very small meeting, which is highly classified about a defense program, and this guy comes in, just walks into the Oval, salt of the earth, kind of country looking guy, and he's holding stone samples for the Rose Garden ... and the two go off and sort of start conferring, looking out the window, talking about the paving and the stone and this and that, gets on the phone with another contractor. And before time's up, the meeting's ended, they haven't actually resolved the issue they were going to resolve.

On the higher level of secrecy in Trump's second term

When there are issues that Trump really cares about, or his team wants to keep secret, they can be incredibly secretive, to the point of great frustration across the government. And when it comes to the weightiest issues like the planning of going to war with Iran, we found that very, very senior people in the government were, A, completely cut out of the loop and, B, had no idea about what was being discussed in the Oval Office.

On Trump's focus on decorating the White House

I traveled with President Trump to the Middle East, palace after palace. And it was really instructive to watch him with these Middle Eastern rulers in Saudi Arabia and Qatar and the United Emirates. He was just in a state of absolute pleasure, going from one palace to the next, admiring the marble, looking at most rarefied displays of state wealth on Earth. And that's essentially what he's trying to create at the White House. ... He's building this grand ballroom. He seemed to almost be competing with Melania as to who had had the better bedroom. They have separate bedrooms and he was taking objects that she had placed in the center hall of the residence and putting them in his bedroom.

On the challenge of interviewing Trump

An interview with Trump requires an enormous amount of preparation if you want to hope to come out of it with any level of success. He's a really difficult interview… He's an overwhelming presence and you are confronted with a sort of tidal wave of words. Many of the words and the sentences are detached from reality or completely false. And you have to make judgments in real time about what you let go. You can't fact-check everything. You just can't. You can pick your moments.

I see my role in every interview as the representative of the people in that chair. You're the one who's lucky enough to be sitting in that chair interviewing the president of the United States. What would regular people want to know and want me to do in that situation? And I think that when you're interviewing a president of the United States, you want to find the balance between letting them explain themselves and not cutting in every two seconds, but finding moments that are really important to puncture the bubble. Trump creates an unreality bubble. It's the way he operates. … Tucker Carlson actually described it publicly as like being under a spell and I certainly wouldn't ascribe a supernatural dimension to it, but I know what he's getting at.

Thea Chaloner and Susan Nyakundi produced and edited this interview for broadcast. Bridget Bentz, Molly Seavy-Nesper and Meghan Sullivan adapted it for the web.

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