Democrat Pete Buttigieg criticizes Trump's rollback of fuel-economy standards

Updated September 29, 2026 at 11:08 AM EDT

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat who served in the Biden administration, says the Trump administration's rollback of fuel-economy standards could leave drivers paying more over time and put U.S. automakers at a disadvantage globally.

Speaking with NPR's Leila Fadel, Buttigieg challenged the administration's claim that the change will make vehicles more affordable. The Transportation Department says the new standards could cut the price of a new vehicle by about $1,300. But the administration also estimates drivers could pay about $1,600 more in fuel costs over the life of a vehicle — a figure Buttigieg argued does not fully account for higher gas prices or tariffs affecting the auto industry.

The Corporate Average Fuel Economy, or CAFE, standards require carmakers to meet certain fuel-economy benchmarks as an average across their entire fleets.

American automakers have broadly welcomed the rollback, saying the previous standards were out of step with consumer demand. But Buttigieg said the industry has historically resisted tougher fuel-economy rules before adapting to them.

He also warned that weaker standards could slow U.S. auto innovation as China expands its electric vehicle industry and competes for a larger share of the global market.

"Anything that means less innovation is going to help hand that advantage to China," Buttigieg said.

Listen to the live interview by clicking the blue button above. This version was adapted for the web by Majd Al-Waheidi and edited by Treye Green.

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