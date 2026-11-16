A family runs afoul of the Russian mob in the terrific 'Paper Tiger'

Back in the '90s there arrived a gifted generation of filmmakers whose names you'll know: Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson, Paul Thomas Anderson and Alexander Payne, David Fincher and Christopher Nolan. So here's a little quiz. Guess which member of the '90s generation has had the most films selected to compete at Cannes, the world's most prestigious film festival?

This is a trick question because it's none of the above. The correct answer is James Gray, who first made his name with the 1994 film Little Odessa. Although he's not had the commercial success of his peers, Gray is known as a director's director, a critics' darling — the French adore him — and a magnet for A-list and Oscar-winning actors like Brad Pitt and Marion Cotillard, Joaquin Phoenix and Anne Hathaway.

Gray has landed Adam Driver, Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller for his latest — and to my mind greatest — film, Paper Tiger. Set in 1986 New York, this beautifully made drama tells the wrenching story of an ordinary Queens family that inadvertently runs afoul of the Russian mob. Tense and deeply moving, Paper Tiger harks back to the great 1970s movies that examined the asbestos lining of the American Dream.

Teller plays bespectacled Irwin Pearl, a good-humored engineer who lives with his wife Hester — that's Johansson with an accent sharp as turpentine — and their two sons: high school senior Scott and his younger brother, Ben. Even as this unworldly couple enjoys a middle-class life, they need money to help the brainy Scott go to college.

On Labor Day night, with Jerry Lewis telethoning in the background, they get a surprise visit from Irwin's older brother, Gary — that's Driver — a onetime cop who's retired and started a lucrative private security business. All worldly swagger, Gary drives a Benz, wears snazzy suits, and brings them dinner from Peter Luger's celebrated steak house. Because he seems a bit slippery, we feel uneasy when he has a business proposal that will let Irwin start cashing in on the go-go Reagan years.

It seems that Brooklyn's hideously polluted Gowanus Canal is going to get federal dough for a clean-up. Much of the property there is owned by Russian immigrants and Gary proposes that he and Irwin become consultants helping these newcomers negotiate the red tape.

It's all completely legal and aboveboard, Gary insists, but when they meet the Russians in question, we feel a twinge of dread. This twinge becomes an agonizing stab when Irwin makes an innocent blunder and we discover who they're really doing business with.

Irwin's mistake doesn't merely unleash the threat of mob violence but feelings of resentment and betrayal that threaten to blow up the family from within. When Irwin angrily blames his brother for their troubles, Gary replies in kind.

Now, I'm not one of the critics who invariably genuflects before James Gray films. I think they sometimes lack an energizing pop sense. But Paper Tiger is just great. And it showcases the big things that Gray does well. He shoots scenes with unflashy mastery. He wins performances from Driver, Teller and Johansson that are at least as good as anything they've ever done — she, in particular, has never played a character like this one.

And, unlike his comrades of that '90s generation, he has a vision of life that's as classical as his style. Even as he endows his stories with an almost Greek sense of fate — Paper Tiger opens with a quotation from Aeschylus — he always anchors his characters in the material realities of history and social status, where middle class people struggle to get ahead, immigrants do what they need to survive, and family life is at once the lighthouse that guides us and the reef against which we crash. In his movies, people always have families.

Early on we think we have the Pearl family pegged: There's the well-meaning Irwin, the hubristically shady Gary, and Hester, the steadfast rock who's always there for her kids and her husband. But we're wrong about them, just as Hester, Gary and Irwin — for all their kinship and intimacy — misread one another's intentions. More naïve than they realize, all three believe they're doing the right thing for the family. The result is a tragedy, one that — as we see in a heartfelt speech Irwin gives his sons — may well perpetuate itself in the future.

Paper Tiger is about ambition, innocence and human wreckage, and it's so terrific that I'm annoyed it's not getting more attention. In a just world it would be swimming in awards buzz and Oscar nominations. Then again, if the films of James Gray show us anything, it's that our world may be many things, but just isn't one of them.



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