You can still get PCR tests but this COVID drive-up test site is closing

The lines are getting smaller at the two remaining Gravity Diagnostics Northern Kentucky COVID-19 drive-up test sites. That combined with the end of a contract with the State of Kentucky, and a decreasing infection rate, mean the sites at the Florence Mall and across from the old IRS building in Covington will close Thursday.

Gravity Director of Field Services Jeff Wellens remembers when the lines stretched on forever. “We kind of kid around that we started out with soccer tents, then we graduated to banquet tents and the current configuration at the peak is that we had six climate-controlled office pods that were 40 x 80 in size.”

Between Florence and Covington, Gravity was doing 2,000 tests a day at the height of testing in January 2022. Now it’s down to 200 a day.

For fifteen months Gravity was operating nearly 100 sites total in Kentucky and Indiana. Florence and Covington are the last ones.

Another factor in the decision to close Covington is that the IRS building is being demolished and keeping the testing site there wouldn’t be safe.

Still, people who want PCR tests won’t have a problem finding them. Gravity is the lab for Kroger’s Little Clinic and it sells at home tests. And you can get PCR and at-home COVID tests from a variety of other locations.