Ohio license plates get a new look twice in one day

Ohio will have a new license plate by the end of the year with a design that features numerous aspects of the state and its history.

The new plate features sunshine in the center and is surrounded by a city skyline, a river, hills, a farm field, a tree with a girl and dog playing.

The plate also features the Wright Brother's first airplane, the Wright B Flyer, pulling a sign that reads "Birthplace of Aviation." Ohio is featured in an outline of the state at the top of the plate between the airplane and the ribbon.

Some on social media were quick to point out that the banner attached to the front, not the back of the plane. The BMV responded to the mistake on Twitter.

We are aware that the plane on the new Ohio license plate unveiled this morning was oriented in the wrong direction. We regret this mistake and have fixed the image. This is the correct design that will be reflected on all new plates issued to Ohio drivers. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HAire7kr9M — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (@Ohio_BMV) October 21, 2021

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the new plate honors Ohio’s cities, farms and the Wright Brothers during the announcement of the new design on Thursday morning. He also said the tree and the little girl with her dog underneath it represent the future.

The plate nicknamed the "sunshine in Ohio" design is the first update to the state's license plate in eight years. It will be available starting Dec. 29.

The new plates will slowly be put into circulation said Ohio Department Public Safety Director Charlie Norman. The state issues 2.1 million new plates every year.

