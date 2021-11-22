© 2021 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio cities score high on LGBTQ equality index

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar,
Mason Lawlor
Published November 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST
Ohio cities have once again scored high on a nationwide assessment of LGBTQ equality. Akron, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton all earned perfect scores of 100 on the Municipal Equality Index.

Cathryn Oakley is the state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, who created the index.

“What we’ve seen is that cities around the country and cities in Ohio are certainly among them that have really stepped up to the plate and said, ‘Well, we’re going to take care of you. We want you to know that you belong here, and we’re going to make sure that in our community we’re investing in equality, and we’re investing in you,' " she said.

Oakley says cities are graded on several criteria, including nondiscrimination protections, health care benefits, municipal services, policing and leadership.

Despite Ohio cities scoring high, as a state, Ohio does not have a nondiscrimination law that includes sexual orientation or gender identity. And Oakley says state legislators debated several bills this year that would harm the LGBTQ community.
