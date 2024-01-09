© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LISTEN: The Ohio Newsroom's Clare Roth Chats with WVXU's Maryanne Zeleznik

91.7 WVXU
Published January 9, 2024 at 5:32 PM EST

Today from the Ohio Newsroom airs weekdays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered with stories about what makes the Buckeye State special. Reporters Erin Gottsacker and Kendall Crawford are based here in Cincinnati, but travel the 88 counties in search of the unique, the fascinating and the unheralded. They are led on this journalistic quest by Managing Editor Clare Roth.

Clare was recently in Cincinnati and sat down with our own Maryanne Zeleznik to discuss TON's weekly segment, as well as, further ambitions for the team.

Have a listen:
Tags
From The Ohio Newsroom The Ohio Newsroom