Focus On Technology

With AI, doctors can now diagnose and plan stroke treatment in 3 minutes or less

Published May 31, 2022 at 4:16 AM EDT
a male doctor seen from behind looking at ct scan
Pixabay

VIZ-AI and other artificial intelligence programs allow doctors to quickly see how severe a stroke is and minimize any brain damage

Every minute your brain is not getting enough blood into the circulation, you lose millions of neurons. So says Mayfield Brain and Spine neurosurgeon Dr. Jonathan Hodes. A delay in stroke treatment could determine whether you remain independent.

For the last five years, Mayfield has been using and perfecting an artificial intelligence program that may now be of assistance with other problems, both in and outside the brain.

Viz.ai 1.png
Viz.ai
/
A CAT scan is sent to the cloud and then artificial intelligence analyzes the image and sends pictures of the brain to multiple doctors to assess the situation and plan treatment.

Viz.ai is one of many AI programs doctors are increasingly using to speed up diagnosis when time matters. This video shows how it works:
Viz.ai App Demo

  1. Patient has a CAT scan in the emergency room
  2. Image is shipped into the cloud
  3. AI determines within 3 minutes if there is a blockage of a blood vessel inside the brain or leading to the brain
  4. Entire stroke team is alerted by the program on a smartphone and sees pictures of the brain
  5. Transfer Center is alerted that a patient may be coming

The old way could take 45 minutes to an hour before doctors decided the treatment. Hodes explains each doctor would have to wait to see the images, look at them and then call the Transfer Center.

Mayfield uses the technology at 15 Tri-Health and Mercy Health sites. Viz.ai is in 15 countries and 49 states.

May is Stroke Awareness month.

Stroke - Mayfield Brain & Spine.jpg
Mayfield Brain & Spine
/

Other AI uses in medical care

“We are actually beta testing with this application for detection of hemorrhage in the brain," Hodes explains. "Right now, what’s FDA-approved is detection of blockages in the arteries, leading to or inside the brain. In the near future, we anticipate that we’ll be able to detect hemorrhages with artificial intelligence in a similar manner.”

Hodes is also hopeful AI will be able to detect brain tumors on an MRI. There are a number of products assisting radiologists to detect early breast cancer through mammography, he says.

Beta testing is also underway to detect pulmonary embolisms on CT scans of the chest for patients in the emergency room.

Ann Thompson
With more than 30 years of journalism experience in the Greater Cincinnati market, Ann Thompson brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her reporting. She has reported for WKRC, WCKY, WHIO-TV, Metro Networks and CBS/ABC Radio. Her work has been recognized by the Associated Press and the Society of Professional Journalists. In 2019 and 2011 A-P named her “Best Reporter” for large market radio in Ohio. She has won awards from the Association of Women in Communications and the Alliance for Women in Media. Ann reports regularly on science and technology in Focus on Technology.
