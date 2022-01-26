Looking Up: 100th Episode Extravaganza! (Featuring Chris Hadfield and Joe Rao)

That' right! Looking Up is 100 episodes old today! Dean and Anna take the opportunity to reminisce on some greatest moments, hopes for the future, and more. We are also joined by retired Canadian astronaut and author of the new book "The Apollo Murders", Colonel Chris Hadfield. And his stories and credentials go far beyond space and writing. He's spent time as a musician, done television shows, and so much more that needed to be discussed! We also get a "what's up in the skies in 2022" update from our old friend, co-host of the live YouTube Stream "The Joe and Joe Weather Show", Joe Rao (@JoeRaoWeather)