Problem Solving in Space (with Andy Weir)

Dean chats with science fiction novelist Andy Weir about what it takes to solve problems in the cosmos, or as a stay-at-home dad. The acclaimed author of The Martian (which itself became an acclaimed film) also updates listeners on the eagerly anticipated film adaptation of another of Andy's books: "Project Hail Mary."

Homework Assignment:

Read any good science fiction lately? Send us your faves and we might feature them on a future episode!

Email us at lookingup@wvxu.org or post them on social media using #lookinguppod

