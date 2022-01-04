© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Politics

Rob Portman tests positive for COVID

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Steve Brown
Published January 4, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST
John Minchillo
/
Associated Press

Updated January 4, 2022 at 11:40 a.m.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman said on Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement emailed that morning said the Republican took an at-home test before returning to Washington D.C. Portman said he's asymptomatic and feeling fine.

Portman also said he will work remotely this week before returning to the nation's capital.

Portman, who announced last year he would not run for re-election this year, participated in a clinical trial for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting in November 2020 and has received a booster shot.
