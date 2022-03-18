© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
purple_waveback6.png
Connecting You to a World of Ideas
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics

Why the Ohio gubernatorial debate for Republican candidates was called off

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Andy Chow
Published March 18, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT
Ohio gubernatorial candidates Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine met for their final of three debates on Monday night, October 8, 2018 at Cleveland State University.
David Petkiewicz
/
cleveland.com
Ohio gubernatorial candidates Richard Cordray and Mike DeWine met for their final of three debates on Monday night, October 8, 2018 at Cleveland State University.

The Ohio Debate Commission announced it is not able to convene a debate for the Republican gubernatorial race.

The commission is moving forward with debates for other high-profile races, but the GOP gubernatorial debate was canceled because candidates declined to participate.
Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) was the first to drop out. He announced last week that he would not be taking part in the debate.

Dan Moulthrop, Ohio Debate Commission board president, said what happened with the GOP candidates and the governor's race is disappointing, "but when the incumbent chooses not to debate, it’s not surprising that others in the race have less incentive to do so as well."

The commission says it is discussing how to "create a platform" for candidates to answer questions that voters have already submitted.

Debates for the Democratic gubernatorial candidates and those for the Democratic and Republican U.S. Senate races are still scheduled for the end of the month.
Copyright 2022 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

Politics Latest Newsnewsletter
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow