Politics

With two weeks until the Aug. 2 primary, voter turnout is, as expected, low

91.7 WVXU | By Jennifer Merritt
Published July 19, 2022 at 3:56 AM EDT
A voter fills out a ballot at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati.
John Minchillo
/
AP
A voter fills out a ballot at the Hamilton County Board of Elections in Cincinnati.

Early voting for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary — an usual second primary race for the state — began July 6, and, as expected, turnout so far has been low.

As of Friday, July 15, only 649 people voted in-person, according to Hamilton County Board of Elections data. So far, 1,568 absentee ballots out of 4,933 requested have been returned.

Elsewhere, just 315 people have voted in person since Friday in Cuyahoga County, while in Summit County, 1,741 ballots have been cast, WKSU reports.

The results are not unexpected.

“It’s always a challenge to get high turnout in a primary election,” Cuyahoga County board spokesman Mike West told WKSU. “And it’s more of a challenge when the election is held in the summer when a lot of people are distracted by vacations and getting ready to go back to school.”

The races for Ohio House and Senate seats were pushed back from the normal May primary because of disagreements over new district maps.

After the Ohio Supreme Court rejected four sets of legislative district maps as unconstitutional, a federal court ordered the state to implement the third set of invalidated maps for a special August primary and for the November general election.

Click here to see what's on the ballot where you live and check if you are registered to vote in this election.

Jennifer Merritt
Jennifer Merritt brings 15 years of "tra-digital" journalism experience to WVXU, having served in various digital roles for such legacy publications as InStyle and Parade, as well as start-ups like Levo League and iVillage. She helped these outlets earn several awards, including MIN's 2015 Digital Team of the Year. She graduated from Rutgers University with a journalism major and English minor and has continued her education with professional development classes through the Poynter Institute, Columbia University and PMJA. Before moving to Cincinnati from New York in 2016, she vowed her son would always call it "soda" and not "pop." She has so far been successful in this endeavor.
