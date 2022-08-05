Cincinnati could change its policy about city employees using slurs. You can weigh in Monday

Cincinnati officials are considering changes to the policy covering city employee use of discriminatory slurs. A public meeting Monday night aims to get public input on those potential changes.

In the last week, Cincinnati Police said an officer was suspended after twice using racist language on the phone. The week before, another officer had her police powers suspended after her body camera recorded her using racial slurs on duty.

Now, city officials are considering whether to change Administrative Regulation No. 25: "non-discrimination and sexual harassment, and employee use of discriminatory slurs."

Collaborative Agreement consultant Iris Roley will lead the meeting. It will include Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Lemon Kearney, Council Member Scotty Johnson (chair of the Public Safety and Governance Committee), Assistant City Manager Sheryl Long, City Solicitor Andrew Garth, Deputy City Solicitor Emily Woerner, Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge, and Deputy Director of Human Resources Latisha Hazell.

Cincinnatians are invited to "listen, comment, and ask questions."

How to join

WHEN: Monday, August 8, 2022, 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm

WHERE: Virtual Meeting via Microsoft Teams

Join on your computer or mobile app



Or call in (audio only)



Learn More | Meeting options

You can also watch a live stream on the city's Facebook page.

