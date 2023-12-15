Final report: Norfolk Southern spent $5.9M on the Cincinnati Southern Railway sale campaign

Norfolk Southern spent a total of $5,975,000 on a campaign to convince voters to sell the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway, according to a final campaign finance report filed with the state Friday.

Voters narrowly approved the sale in the November election, with 51.56% support and a difference of just 2,614 votes.

Norfolk Southern is the only donor to Build Cincinnati's Future, the political action committee that ran the campaign. The PAC reported spending $4.2 million through mid-October; the new report discloses contributions and expenditures through Dec. 14.

The reports show about $4.6 million was spent on ad production, ad buys, direct mail, and some printing. The rest includes consulting, research, legal services, election day staffing, and bank fees.

The deal is expected to close in March, when the the railway's Board of Trustees will receive the $1.6 billion sale price. A money manager will invest the funds and the Board will send the returns to the city to spend on maintaining existing infrastructure.