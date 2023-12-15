© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Final report: Norfolk Southern spent $5.9M on the Cincinnati Southern Railway sale campaign

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published December 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
A Norfolk Southern train on the Cincinnati Southern Railway in Queensgate, looking east toward downtown Cincinnati.
Becca Costello
/
WVXU
A Norfolk Southern train on the Cincinnati Southern Railway in Queensgate, looking east toward downtown Cincinnati.

Norfolk Southern spent a total of $5,975,000 on a campaign to convince voters to sell the city-owned Cincinnati Southern Railway, according to a final campaign finance report filed with the state Friday.

Voters narrowly approved the sale in the November election, with 51.56% support and a difference of just 2,614 votes.

Norfolk Southern is the only donor to Build Cincinnati's Future, the political action committee that ran the campaign. The PAC reported spending $4.2 million through mid-October; the new report discloses contributions and expenditures through Dec. 14.

The reports show about $4.6 million was spent on ad production, ad buys, direct mail, and some printing. The rest includes consulting, research, legal services, election day staffing, and bank fees.

Pre and post-general election campaign reports are available online:

The deal is expected to close in March, when the the railway's Board of Trustees will receive the $1.6 billion sale price. A money manager will invest the funds and the Board will send the returns to the city to spend on maintaining existing infrastructure.
