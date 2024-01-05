DeWine signs executive order banning gender transition surgery for minors

During a news conference Friday, Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order banning gender transition surgery for minors on Friday morning.

The executive order says the Ohio Department of Health has drafted rules to prevent gender transition surgeries on anyone under the age of 18 in any Ohio hospital or healthcare facility, including ambulatory surgical facilities.

"This will ensure surgeries of this type on minors can ever happen in Ohio," DeWine said. "I know that is one of the concerns that has been expressed. I never disagreed with that. If we look at what evidence there is, there's very little that that is occurring, but let's make sure. That's what this does."

The order will last for 120 days, "or upon the adoption of the rules through the normal JCARR process, whichever is sooner."

