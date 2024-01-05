© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
DeWine signs executive order banning gender transition surgery for minors

91.7 WVXU | By WCPO
Published January 5, 2024 at 3:11 PM EST
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The election contests of 2022 may have been held and decided, but Ohio’s political maps remain far from settled. What was supposed to be a once-per-decade process for redrawing the state’s U.S. House and Statehouse districts to reflect updated 2020 population figures now promises to extend into 2023, and probably longer.
Phelan M. Ebenhack
/
AP
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

During a news conference Friday, Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order banning gender transition surgery for minors on Friday morning.

The executive order says the Ohio Department of Health has drafted rules to prevent gender transition surgeries on anyone under the age of 18 in any Ohio hospital or healthcare facility, including ambulatory surgical facilities.

"This will ensure surgeries of this type on minors can ever happen in Ohio," DeWine said. "I know that is one of the concerns that has been expressed. I never disagreed with that. If we look at what evidence there is, there's very little that that is occurring, but let's make sure. That's what this does."

The order will last for 120 days, "or upon the adoption of the rules through the normal JCARR process, whichever is sooner."

