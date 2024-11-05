Live 2024 Kentucky election results for president, House, and amendments 1 and 2
What to know
- While Kentucky isn't voting on races like governor or U.S. Senate, it is voting on a host of House districts. In Northern Kentucky's District 4 Thomas Massie is running unopposed.
- The Bluegrass State also has two ballot measures to vote on: Amendment 1 prohibits noncitizens from voting and Amendment 2 allows public funds to go to nonpublic education.
- You can find results of more local races happening in places like Newport and Covington at wvxu.org/Kentucky.
