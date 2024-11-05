© 2024 Cincinnati Public Radio
Check out our 2024 voter guide for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana >>

Live 2024 Kentucky election results for president, House, and amendments 1 and 2

91.7 WVXU
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:04 AM EST
an illustration of the state of kentucky against a blue and red background
Courtesy
/
NPR

What to know

  • While Kentucky isn't voting on races like governor or U.S. Senate, it is voting on a host of House districts. In Northern Kentucky's District 4 Thomas Massie is running unopposed.
  • The Bluegrass State also has two ballot measures to vote on: Amendment 1 prohibits noncitizens from voting and Amendment 2 allows public funds to go to nonpublic education.
  • You can find results of more local races happening in places like Newport and Covington at wvxu.org/Kentucky.

Loading...

