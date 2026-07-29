Andy Beshear (D-KY) calls on Mitch McConnell to prove fitness to serve or resign

Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is calling on Republican Senator Mitch McConnell to prove he is fit to continue serving in office or resign.

The 84-year-old McConnell was hospitalized June 14th after a fall.

McConnell's office this week said he remains in a rehabilitation facility and has not yet been medically cleared to return to the Senate.

In his letter, Beshear said he was calling on McConnell to "directly and verbally address the people of Kentucky and provide proof of your capacity to serve, or resign."

Beshear has said he is considering a run for president in 2028.

An NPR editor adapted this audio report by NPR's Ryland Barton.

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