In 'Abandoned Cincinnati' Young Author, Photographer Captures Old Haunts

Samuel Wright Smith was just a boy when he got a camera and started exploring some of the empty local landmarks.

Now he's a college student in New York City, and has a new book detailing his adventures through words and often striking images.

Smith's tours of Cincinnati spots typically off limits to the public include stops at the old U.S. Playing Card factory and the Americana amusement park. 

Other visits include old schools, churches and offices.

Smith joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about his new book, Abandoned Cincinnati.

