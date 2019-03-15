Adam Spencer: Why Are Monster Prime Numbers Important?

Part 5 of the TED Radio Hour episode Don't Fear Math.

About Adam Spencer's TED Talk

Adam Spencer is fascinated by prime numbers. These seemingly simple numbers can be found in monster sizes—the latest being almost 25 million digits long.

About Adam Spencer

Adam Spencer originally chose to pursue a law degree and a PhD in Pure Mathematics before he shifted course to pursue radio.

Spencer was the breakfast host on 702 ABC Sydney for 8 years where he talked about the news, the weather, and math.

Spencer is the author of several books including The Number Games, Big Book of Numbers, and World of Numbers. He is the first ever Science and Mathematics Ambassador at the University of Sydney.

