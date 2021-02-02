Affordable Housing Or Fund Streetcar? Liberty & Elm Project Will Only Do One

Cincinnati City Council will consider competing versions of a controversial development in Over-the-Rhine Wednesday. Critics of the mixed-use project at Liberty and Elm say the newest proposal doesn’t address their concerns.

Last week, council delayed a vote on the project and asked developers to find a way to include affordable housing units. The city's economic development team re-negotiated with developers, and on Tuesday, they presented the Economic Growth and Zoning Committee with two proposals.

Developers say they can make 28 of the 300 total units "affordable," meaning rented to tenants who make no more than 80% of the Area Median Income.

Josh Spring, director of the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, says that’s not good enough.

"We end up with units that are affordable at $45,000," Spring said. "How many of our Cincinnati citizens and residents make $45,000 a year?"

The rents will range from $1,400 for a studio apartment to $2,800 for a four-bedroom unit.

Developers say the project doesn’t displace any OTR residents because it's currently a vacant lot. Critics say it's part of a larger problem, with the city investing in luxury but not affordable housing projects. The result is that longtime residents get priced out of their neighborhood.

Some council members are dissatisfied with the revised plan as well, because it includes about $800,000 less in payments to a fund for streetcar maintenance and operation.

Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman initially pushed for affordable units, but now he supports the plan that maintains streetcar payments.

"This is not separated from a discussion about affordable housing," Smitherman said. "That is important, and we certainly will continue to have that. But we cannot put all of that weight on this project."

Council Members Steve Goodin and Liz Keating said they’re also in favor of the version with higher payments for the streetcar.

The committee ultimately voted unanimously to send both versions to the full council for consideration.

Two Competing Proposals

The "B Version" is what council members considered last week, which doesn’t include any guaranteed affordable units. It does include about $1.45 million in payments to a fund established to operate and maintain the streetcar (the voluntary tax incentive contribution agreement, or VTICA, program).

In exchange for a 30-year Tax Increment Financing (TIF) exemption, developers would make VTICA payments yearly for tax years 11-30.

The "C Version" promises at least 10% of the 278 newly-constructed units will be rented to tenants making no more than 80% of the Area Median Income.

In exchange for the 30-year TIF exemption, developers would pay a total of about $650,000 into VTICA, or about $800,000 less than the other plan. And those yearly payments would begin later, at tax year 21 of the 30-year incentive.

Both versions of the proposal include a one-time payment of $750,000 to an affordable housing fund.

And the developers say they’ll apply for low income housing state tax credits that would allow them to add 15 affordable units. The average income limitations for these grants is 60% of Area Median Income, according to the development agreement.

Read more about both versions of the development proposal below:

Liberty & Elm Developme... by WVXU News

Liberty & Elm Developme... by WVXU News