The Blues With Lee Hay

The Blues Is Back!

After several months of repeating specials, management finally gave me the okay to start recording new blues shows from my home computer.  So, this Saturday night's program, July 11th at 11pm, will feature a couple of new songs plus some favorites.  It's taking some time getting used to this new system of working on my computer producing this, so thanks for your patience.

The show begins with a new song by Joe Louis Walker followed by music from BB King, Bobby McFerrin, and Leonard Cohen.  The next set features songs by Nina Simone, Johnny Adams, Mark Murphy, and Van Morrison.  Janis Joplin begins the last set followed by Ruth Brown, Aretha Franklin, and a new one from Shemekia Copeland that's getting national attention, "Uncivil War" from Alligator Records.

Enjoy, stay safe, and remember that music heals!

Bruce Iglauer & The Story of Alligator Records

By May 6, 2019

Ron Esposito spoke with Cincinnati native Bruce Iglauer by phone on April 1st about his journey into the world of the blues and how he founded Alligator Records in Chicago.  Bruce Iglauer and Patrick A. Roberts wrote a book about the blues record label entitled, "Bitten By the Blues: The Alligator Records Story," which was published last fall.

During the hour-long special on The Blues, Saturday, May 11th beginning at 11pm, you'll hear not only Ron's conversation with Bruce Iglauer, but also music released by Alligator Records over the years.  

During their conversation, they discussed the differences in the recording industry with digital downloads and streaming.  Bruce talked about growing up in Cincinnati, moving to Chicago, and working for Delmark Records.  He said that hearing Hound Dog Taylor in a Chicago club on a Sunday afternoon in 1970 changed his life.  