The Blues Is Back!

After several months of repeating specials, management finally gave me the okay to start recording new blues shows from my home computer. So, this Saturday night's program, July 11th at 11pm, will feature a couple of new songs plus some favorites. It's taking some time getting used to this new system of working on my computer producing this, so thanks for your patience.

The show begins with a new song by Joe Louis Walker followed by music from BB King, Bobby McFerrin, and Leonard Cohen. The next set features songs by Nina Simone, Johnny Adams, Mark Murphy, and Van Morrison. Janis Joplin begins the last set followed by Ruth Brown, Aretha Franklin, and a new one from Shemekia Copeland that's getting national attention, "Uncivil War" from Alligator Records.

Enjoy, stay safe, and remember that music heals!