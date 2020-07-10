Boards Of Elections Asked To Create Physical Barriers For November Election

As preparations continue for the November vote, elections officials are struggling with how to allow safe access for all voters. And part of that strategy involves creating barriers.



Lorain County Health Commissioner Dave Covell says plexiglass and tables can be used to create barriers between poll workers and voters, as well as reconfiguring equipment in a way that interaction is not necessary.

“You really can’t always stay separate. The more barriers you have, the better," Covell says.

And he says poll workers should wear masks and adds voters should be encouraged to do the same.And as for the tradition for poll workers to bring in meals and snacks for the long Election Day – Covell is telling boards of elections to nix that this year because people shouldn’t be congregating around a table of food during this pandemic.

