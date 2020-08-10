Can You Get COVID-19 Twice? We Ask An Expert

There are many unknowns with the novel coronavirus that researchers have yet to work out in the lab and through case studies. One question is whether patients are immune to COVID-19 after infection and why, on the other hand, some patients are reporting a seeming resurgence of the virus after recovery.

Doctors point to no evidence of widespread vulnerability to reinfection from the coronavirus. So, what explains these cases of patients who are re-tested with positive results after recovering from the virus?

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss what is known and what doctors are still learning about COVID-19 infection and immunity is University of Cincinnati Health Associate Chairman of Medicine for Translational Research and Professor of Clinical Medicine Dr. Carl Fichtenbaum.

