Case Against CPS Involving 8-Year-Old's Suicide Will Move Forward

By 1 hour ago
  • Gabriel Taye
    Gabriel Taye
    Courtesy Jennifer Branch

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a wrongful death lawsuit against Cincinnati Public Schools can move forward. The case involves 8-year-old Gabriel Taye, who died by suicide in 2017. According to the lawsuit, his suicide was the result of the chronic bullying he suffered at Carson Elementary School. Gabriel’s parents, Cornelia Reynolds and Benyam Taye, sued Cincinnati Public Schools for his wrongful death.

Jennifer Branch, the lawyer for Reynolds, sees opportunity for change. "A settlement in a case like this could include reforms that would help CPS and Carson Elementary improve their response to bullying, and that would really be our hope," Branch said.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the case is Cincinnati Enquirer Health Reporter Anne Saker.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to speak with a certified listener at 1-800-273-8255.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

