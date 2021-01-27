Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Changes In Walnut Hills Leave Some Residents Searching for Housing

By 56 minutes ago
  • Walnut Hills Resident Thearon Lewis.
    Walnut Hills Resident Thearon Lewis.
    Nick Swartsell / WVXU

A number of Cincinnati neighborhoods are seeing a resurgence in investment and interest from new residents. But that can sometimes mean long-term residents of communities like Walnut Hills find it hard to stay as rents increase and spaces become scarce. 

The situation calls up larger questions about development as some Cincinnati neighborhoods continue to see strong surges in real estate interest and demand for housing. 

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Thearon Lewis, a Walnut Hills resident looking for new housing because her building will soon see renovation and higher rents; Greater Cincinnati Local Initiatives Support Corporation Executive Director Kristen Baker; and Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation Executive Director Samantha Reeves. 

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Walnut Hills
affordable housing
development

Related Content

With Eviction Moratorium Extended, What Does The Future Hold For Families In Hamilton County?

By Jan 21, 2021
eviction
Michael Dwyer / AP

At the end of December, President Trump signed a pandemic relief bill that provides $25 billion in rental assistance for families facing eviction. The federal package also extends the CDC moratorium on evictions until Jan. 31.

Walnut Hills Residents Feel Pushed Out As They Struggle To Find Affordable Housing

By & Nick Swartsell Jan 13, 2021
Nick Swartsell / WVXU

In Cincinnati and in cities across the country, people living paycheck-to-paycheck are finding it ever-harder to afford increasing rents as demand for housing near urban cores heats up. Those who can't keep up with increased living expenses are often left with few options.

Council Delays Vote On OTR Development Amid Push For Affordable Housing

By & Jan 21, 2021
otr development
Courtesy KEAN Development & Cincinnati City Planning Office

Updated: Friday 10:30 a.m.

A major mixed-use development project at Liberty and Elm in Over-the-Rhine has been delayed for two weeks while City Council reviews the details and tries to work affordable housing into the project.