Changes In Walnut Hills Leave Some Residents Searching for Housing

A number of Cincinnati neighborhoods are seeing a resurgence in investment and interest from new residents. But that can sometimes mean long-term residents of communities like Walnut Hills find it hard to stay as rents increase and spaces become scarce.

The situation calls up larger questions about development as some Cincinnati neighborhoods continue to see strong surges in real estate interest and demand for housing.

Joining Cincinnati Edition are Thearon Lewis, a Walnut Hills resident looking for new housing because her building will soon see renovation and higher rents; Greater Cincinnati Local Initiatives Support Corporation Executive Director Kristen Baker; and Walnut Hills Redevelopment Foundation Executive Director Samantha Reeves.

