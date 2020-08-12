Related Program: 
Cincinnati Edition

Child Drowning Deaths Up Locally This Summer

By 36 minutes ago
  • pool drowning
    Pixabay

In a typical year, between one and three children are lost to drowning in backyard swimming pools during a Cincinnati summer. This year, Cincinnati Children's Hospital reports nine such deaths.

"This year we've seen a significant increase in the number of drowning deaths and it has our team very concerned," said Dawne Gardner, injury prevention specialist at Cincinnati Children's, in a news release. "Because many community pools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families are relying more on backyard pools that don't provide lifeguard supervision. While many people think they would be able to hear if something was wrong with their child, drowning is in fact often silent and very quick."

Gardner joins Cincinnati Edition to talk about the issue and the safety precautions that families can take.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

Tags: 
Cincinnati Edition
Health
family

Related Content

Library Tackling Difficult Topics Through Storytime

By Aug 11, 2020
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County

Since the coronavirus pandemic some of the in-person services the library offers have had to be put on hold. And that includes the popular storytimes that bring families together with a librarian to share a book. Now the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County is taking a new approach to storytime by helping parents and caregivers tackle important conversations through books.

Can You Get COVID-19 Twice? We Ask An Expert

By Aug 10, 2020
Pixabay.com

There are many unknowns with the novel coronavirus that researchers have yet to work out in the lab and through case studies. One question is whether patients are immune to COVID-19 after infection and why, on the other hand, some patients are reporting a seeming resurgence of the virus after recovery.

'Looking Up' Podcast Returns To WVXU This Month

By Aug 10, 2020
looking up podcast
Courtesy

Dean Regas, the astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory, has stayed busy during the pandemic with online tours and educational sessions; releasing the updated version of his book, 100 Things to See In the Night Sky; preparing for this week's Perseid meteor shower; and restarting his WVXU podcast, Looking Up.