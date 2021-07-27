-
According to researchers at Wright Patterson Air Force Base, a handheld device approved to treat migraines appears to also boost alertness for the sleep…
As parents and students gear up to go back to school next month, there is uncertainty about whether public schools will be able to require vaccines…
Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are providing new hope for women at risk for experiencing infertility. The researchers have developed a…
The COVID-19 Delta variant is in Ohio, and doctors are worried that people who have not been vaccinated may be vulnerable to this rapidly spreading strain of the coronavirus. The Delta variant of the coronavirus now makes up about 10% of new cases in the U.S. but remains less than 1%.of all variants in Ohio, said Alicia Shoults, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health. That may seem like a small number, but the proportion is growing, said Dr. Daniel Rhoads of the Cleveland Clinic.
Doctors are gradually learning sparing the nipple in breast cancer surgery is better for the patient for cosmetic, sexual and mental health reasons. Ohio…
UC Health reports it's one of three Ohio locations that will offer a controversial Alzheimer's disease treatment just approved by the FDA.The UC Memory…
Some Americans are taking on multiple jobs yet still struggling to make ends meet, and that is affecting their health and well-being. Researchers say low-quality, precarious employment is to blame, and it's disproportionately impacting African Americans and other minority populations.
The head of the University of Cincinnati College of Nursing is one of 15 committee members who helped write the Future of Nursing 2020-2030 report…
The fight-or-flight response is a reaction to stress triggers that evolved as a survival mechanism for humans and animals. Now, researchers at the…
As many avoided the hospital the past year, preventative screenings and patient outcomes have suffered. Now a study by researchers at the University of…