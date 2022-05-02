1 in 5 adults and teens live with mental health conditions. Now is the time to take care of yourself

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Cincinnati nonprofit 1N5 has a series of activities and speakers lined up to encourage everyone to address their own mental health.

One in five adults experience mental illness each year in the United States, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. And 20% of youth between the ages of 13 and 18 live with a mental health condition, according to 1N5.

That translates to millions of people across the country with anxiety disorders, major depressive episodes and posttraumatic stress disorder. And studies have found the COVID-19 pandemic has worsened the problems for many.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss mental health awareness are 1N5 Founder and Director Nancy Eigel-Miller and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Director Dr. Michal Sorter.

Information is available online about 1N5 and its activities planned for this month.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

