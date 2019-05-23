Commissioner Todd Portune Returns To Business As Usual

By Ambriehl Crutchfield 49 minutes ago
  • Todd Portune in 2018.
    Todd Portune in 2018.
    Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Hamilton County Commission voted unanimously on an initiative impacting homelessness. Commissioner Todd Portune joined the other commissioners after being out for neck surgery.

The board voted unanimously to support Portune's resolution to fund a mobile homeless shelter that will continue to battle homelessness throughout the county.

The van will drive around and give homeless people unable to go to a shelter a place to rest with a heating and cooling system.

Money from the federal government allows Hamilton County to partner with local organizations. Maslow's Army mobile shelter is handicap accessible and funding will begin this fiscal year.

Prior to the meeting, Vice President Stephanie Summerow Dumas clarified that her concerns about relocating Thursday's meeting were about following meeting rules.

"The commission voted January 8, which was one of my first resolutions, that there would be one Thursday meeting every month," Summerow Dumas said. "We had our Thursday meeting last month. I am not going to violate this resolution or any other resolutions."

"It is the law of the land that people who have disabilities are to be reasonably accommodated with respect to their ability to do the job that is asked of them," Portune said. Summerow Dumas said she supports disabled people.

She said she has no issue having a meeting at the Daniel Drake Center next month to accommodate Portune. He said in response that he hopes to be well in the next two weeks and would like to revisit the need to have the meeting there.

Portune said he was unable to voice his concerns after his medical problems since commissioners are only able to have discussions during meetings because of the Open Meetings Act.

He said he was stunned that moving the meeting location was seen as having an ulterior motivate since the board has accommodated him in the past.

The next meeting is June 4 at 1 p.m. in the Hamilton County Administration Building and is the first meeting of the summer schedule.

Tags: 
Hamilton County Commission
Todd Portune
Hamilton County Board of Commissioners
Stephanie Summerow Dumas
newsletter

Related Content

After 8 Years Of Sewer Backups, Relief Could Be Coming For Some Mt. Washington Neighbors

By May 14, 2019
Metropolitan Sewer District

A solution could be coming for some Mt. Washington neighbors fed up with years of sewers backing up in their basements during heavy rains.

Hamilton County Commission Relocates Thursday's Meeting, Again

By Ambriehl Crutchfield May 22, 2019
Seal of Hamilton County
Provided / Hamilton County

After questions about moving the Hamilton County commissioners meeting to the Daniel Drake Center, Thursday's meeting will be held at the Hamilton County Administration building.

How Hamilton County Is Stepping Up To Prevent Jail Time Due To Mental Illness

By Apr 4, 2019
jail
Pixabay

According to the National Stepping Up Initiative, in the U.S. approximately 2 million times each year, people who have serious mental illnesses are admitted to jails. These individuals often don't receive appropriate, or any, treatment, and, upon release, are at a higher risk of re-incarceration than those without mental illnesses.