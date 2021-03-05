Consent Decree Regulating Diversity At CPD Could Be Re-Opened

By 1 hour ago
  • Bill Rinehart / WVXU

Federal officials have asked a judge to re-open discussion about the 1981 consent decree regulating diversity at the Cincinnati Police Department.

The agreement mandates at least 25% of all officers promoted must be Black and/or female. Sergeant Eric Kohler is suing the city based on that requirement. His attorney Tom Bruns spoke with WCPO:

"He was actually bypassed for a promotion by a racial minority simply because Eric Kohler is white," Bruns said. 

Now the U.S. Attorney General's Office has filed a motion to re-open the consent decree case because of the new lawsuit.

CPD Chief Eliot Isaac and Mayor John Cranley sent President Joe Biden a letter Wednesday, saying re-opening the agreement could set back decades of progress in minority inclusion. Isaac, who is Black, says without the consent decree, he would not be chief today.

Kohler's lawsuit also challenges a similar consent decree between the U.S. and the state of Ohio.

A hearing has not yet been scheduled for a federal judge to consider the motion.

Read the full letter from Cranley and Isaac below. After, read an order denying Kohler's request for an immediate injunction on the consent decree. 

White House Consent Decree ... by WVXU News

Kohler v. City of Cincinnat... by WVXU News

Tags: 
Cincinnati Police Department

Related Content

DeWine's Proposed State Budget Includes Resources That Could Ease CPD Budget

By Mar 2, 2021
mike dewine
Paul Vernon / AP

Cincinnati could host an expansion of the Ohio Narcotics Intelligence Center under Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed state budget. DeWine spoke to Cincinnati council members at the Law and Public Safety Committee Tuesday.

No-Knock Warrants: Black Cincinnatians More Often The Focus As Use Decreases Overall

By Feb 17, 2021
Jolene Almendarez / WVXU

Cincinnati council members may be voting soon to limit how and when the police department can use no-knock warrants. But whether the council has the authority to make those limitations is up for debate. And the police department has been mostly mum on the issue. But a collection of 15 years of data on no-knock warrants show they have been mostly issued in historically Black neighborhoods and Black people are most often arrested.

Local Data: Black People More Likely To Face Consequences For Marijuana Possession

By Jan 28, 2021
Pixabay

Update: Data for January 2020 was not available by press time. 

Protests throughout the summer of 2020 demanded the national spotlight focus on the separate and unequal reality Black and white people face when it comes to policing. Cincinnati is not immune to that reality. It recently released reports about marijuana-related infractions in the city that show indecencies among racial lines.

Police Chief: Officer Shortage Will Get Worse Even After Next Recruit Class

By Feb 16, 2021
Eliot Isaac
Citicable / City of Cincinnati

An officer shortage at the Cincinnati Police Department is expected to get worse over the next couple of years. Chief Eliot Isaac told the Budget and Finance Committee Tuesday that there are currently 990 sworn officers.

"We expect to fall to about 938 by the time the class graduates in March of '22," Isaac said. "If this class is 50, that will still put us about 71 officers below our authorized complement."